Saint Mary students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Catholics across the country are celebrating the value of a Catholic education for National Catholic Schools Week. Saint Mary Catholic School in Paducah used Wednesday to give back to the community.

Middle and high school students got their hands dirty by cleaning their school and sorting through donated clothes. Many of the students, like eighth-grader Hailey Froehlich, decided to donate their own clothes.

“Well, you have to think about the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. And so, if you were cold, you would want a jacket, so you should treat others like that” said Froehlich.

While they were serving the community, the students were able to apply their faith-based education.

On Thursday, Saint Mary plans to have a little fun and have a student appreciation day.