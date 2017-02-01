WKCTC hosting dental clinic for children all February

West Kentucky Community and Technical College has announced its dental assisting program is offering a dental clinic all this month for kids age 12 and younger, charging only $15.

The dental clinic is being offered throughout February to celebrate National Children's Dental Health Month, according to WKCTC. The college says the services include oral exams, X-rays if needed and fluoride treatment.

You can make appointments for the clinic on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays all month. WKCTC says the clinic is in room 230 of the Anderson Technical Building.

You have to call ahead to schedule an appointment. To do that, call 270-534-3437.