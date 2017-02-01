Deputies investigating theft at Carson Park

Investigators are searching for suspects in a burglary at Carson Park in Paducah. Sheriff's deputies say the culprits cut water lines in a horse barn during the burglary, flooding it.

Deputies say someone went into Barn 3 at Carson Park in the overnight hours on Tuesday and took a water heater. The theft was discovered a little before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you have information about the burglary, you cam call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.