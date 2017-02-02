Louisville's Jackson is Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville is the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year by a record margin.



The Cardinals' dual-threat sophomore was honored during Wednesday night's sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Award banquet. Jackson's record-breaking season earned numerous awards and he was the school's first Heisman winner in a runaway vote.



His dominance continued in Sportsman balloting by sports media members statewide as Jackson was named on 150 of 157 ballots with 114 first-place votes. His 1,041-vote margin over former Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis is the largest in the award's 36-year history, surpassing Triple Crown champion American Pharoah's 897-vote margin over Wildcats men's basketball coach John Calipari last year.



Former Jenkins High School basketball star Whitney Creech, Kentucky's first player to surpass 5,000 career points, was third.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)