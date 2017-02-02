Martinez has 22 points, 21 boards as UT Martin whips Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Javier Martinez scored 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 21 - the first 20-20 game in school history - to lead Tennessee-Martin to a 75-46 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night.
Jacolby Mobley added 15 points, Matthew Butler 12 and Kedar Edwards 11 for the Skyhawks (16-9, 6-4 Ohio Valley).
With Martinez hitting 7 of 8 shots, UT Martin shot 60 percent (18 of 30) in the first half to race to a 44-22 lead. After Tech scored the first basket of the game, Butler scored the next four points and Martinez six straight for a 10-2 lead. Tech scored again and Martinez started an 11-0 run to make it 21-4.
Martinez grabbed 13 rebounds in the second half to reach the school record set by Edwards last season. The Skyhawks hit 10 of 26 3-pointers and shot 52 percent (30 of 58) overall with a 48-29 rebounding margin.
Kajon Mack scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles (9-16, 5-5), who shot 31 percent (19 of 16) after making just 5 of 31 behind the arc.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.