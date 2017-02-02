Paducah road to be closed Thursday for construction - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paducah road to be closed Thursday for construction

Posted: Updated:
PADUCAH, KY -

A portion of a road in Paducah will be closed Thursday for construction.

The City of Paducah says they will be closing County Park Road at the intersection with Coleman Road so crews can replace a concrete storm drain that runs under County Park Road.

Coleman Road will remain open during the project.

County Park Road will be closed for most of the day Thursday.

Signs will be put up to warn drivers that the road is closed.

Powered by Frankly