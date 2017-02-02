Six things to know - 2/2/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Prepare for six more weeks of winter. The groundhog saw his shadow during a ceremony in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania this morning. Records dating to 1887 show he has now predicted 103 winters compared to 18 springs.



President Donald Trump plans to attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington today. The yearly event draws politicians, faith leaders, and community members together. The National Prayer Breakfast goes back to the Eisenhower era.



County Park Road in Paducah will be closed for part of the day. Crews will be where the road intersects with Coleman Road. A concrete storm pipe is being replaced.



Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is delivering his budget address this morning at a school in Nixa. In a Facebook post the government says his top budget priorities are expected to be jobs, higher pay, safer streets, and better schools.



Six people are recovering after violent protests at UC Berkeley over a scheduled appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos. He is a news editor for Breitbart News. The protest turned violent when people started pulling down barricades, starting fires, and throwing flash bombs. His speech was cancelled.



Brady Ray is expected back in Graves County today. He is accused of breaking into his ex-wife's home and beating her with a hammer. He was arrested in Nashville. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Ray waived his extradition.