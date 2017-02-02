Body of Nashville police officer found after falling into Cumberland River

Nashville police say searchers have found the body of a Metro Nashville police officer who drowned after he fell into the Cumberland River trying to rescue a woman.



The officer has been identified as 44-year-old Eric Mumaw. He was an 18-year veteran with the Metro Nashville Police Department.



Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says Mumaw and another officer responded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a call about a woman who relatives said was contemplating suicide. He said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle went into gear and rolled down the ramp.



While trying to get the woman out of the car, both officers fell into the river. The other officer was able to get back to the bank. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extend of his injuries are unknown at this time.