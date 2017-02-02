Preliminary report on deadly Johnson County, IL plane crash released

The preliminary report into the deadly New Year's Eve plane crash in Johnson County, Illinois has been released. At this point, it's still unknown what caused the crash.

The report shows the pilot, 34-year-old Curt Terpstra, had a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) commercial pilot certificate with a single engine land rating since June 30, 2016. Copies of his logbook showed his last recorded entry was in July 2016. The logbook showed the pilot's recorded flight time was 312.9 hours of total time, 18.9 hours of night flight time, 13.7 hours of simulated instrument flight time, and no flight time in actual instrument conditions.

Preliminary information from FAA inspectors shows there is no record of the pilot contacting any air traffic control centers in the area before the crash.

A cell phone was found in the wreckage. It is being sent to the National Transportation Safety Board Recorder Laboratory to see if it contains data in reference to the flight.

Terpstra was flying the plane from Pella, Iowa to Nashville, Tennessee when it crashed in a rural wooded area near Vienna, Illinois. Terpstra, Krista Green, Jordan Linder and Jasmine Linder were all killed in the crash.



You can read the full preliminary report below.



