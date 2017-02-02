President Trump says religious freedom is "sacred right" - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

President Trump says religious freedom is "sacred right"

WASHINGTON DC (AP) -

President Donald Trump says he'll work to "get rid of and totally destroy" a provision that bars churches and other tax-exempt organizations from supporting candidates for political office.
    
Trump - in an appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington - says religious freedom is a "sacred right." He's not saying how or when he'd try to repeal what's known as the Johnson Amendment - after then-Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, who pushed for it to be enacted.
    
Trump thanked Americans for their prayers as he begins his administration, saying they've been a "constant source of strength."

