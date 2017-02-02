Woman hit by pickup truck while checking mailbox - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Woman hit by pickup truck while checking mailbox

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A McCracken County woman was injured when she was hit while checking her mailbox.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they were called to 130 Cold Springs Road around 10:47 a.m. on reports that a woman was hit by a pickup truck.

Deputies say 74-year-old Edwin Hancock of Paducah was driving his pickup south on Cold Springs Road when he ran off the left side of the street.

At the same time, 71-year-old Shirley Moore was checking the mail in her mailbox.

Hancock hit Moore and the mailbox. Moore was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say Hancock was impaired and arrested him on DUI 2nd offense aggravated circumstances and assault 1st degree charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

