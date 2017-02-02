Paducah police: woman rams jailer's car after shoplifting over $1,000 from Dillards

A woman was arrested after police say she repeatedly rammed a McCracken County jailer's car and hit two other vehicles in the parking lot at Kentucky Oaks Mall on Wednesday.

According to police, an employee at Dillards told the jailer, who was working security at the store on Wednesday, that a woman had left the store without paying. The jailer was given a description of her vehicle, and he found it in the parking lot. He blocked her vehicle with his cruiser, and he got out to talk with her.

The jailer told police that the woman, 34-year-old Quanta Burse of Hopkinsville, rammed the cruiser multiple times and hit the vehicles parked on either side of her. The jailer told police he was nearly pinned between the cars as she rammed them. Eventually, she pushed the cruiser out of the way and sped off.

McCracken County sheriff's deputies found and pursued the woman on Interstate 24. She was eventually caught in Marshall County and returned to McCracken County.

Paducah police say Burse shoplifted more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's. Police say Burse told them she didn't realize she had hit the jailer's vehicle when she left the mall. The jailer's cruiser had to be towed from the scene before of front axle damage, and the other two vehicles police say she hit had minor damage.

Burse was charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first degree criminal mischief. She was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.