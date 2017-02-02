Lawmakers draft plans to keep Illinois paychecks flowing

Republican Rep. Avery Bourne and Democratic Rep. Sue Scherer introduced similar measures Wednesday to keep paychecks flowing in response to a motion filed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan last week.



Madigan is asking a judge to reverse a previous ruling that not paying state workers would be unconstitutional, even without a budget.



Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan's spokesman Steve Brown calls Scherer's bill a "precaution" against the attorney general's action.



Bourne says her measure is necessary to prevent a government shutdown and keep state workers out of the political fray as the budget negotiations grind on.