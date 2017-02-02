Paducah Public Schools interviews with architectural firms to design Innovation Hub

After receiving $3.8 million in grant money, Paducah Public Schools is working to hire an architect to design an Innovation Hub, a learning center for students and others in the community.

The center will be built on the Paducah Tilghman High School campus, once an architect is chosen and a design is made. It will replace the Paducah Area Technology Center.

PPS Superintendent Donald Shively says the hub will give students hands-on learning opportunities in technology, skilled work, medicine, the arts and other areas of study to get them ready for the workforce.

"With that, the vision of how we can connect our students to Paducah so that we stop exporting some of the talents we have that come through the halls of Paducah Tilghman High School and keep more of those students here in Paducah, so we can make paducah even better," Shively says.

The second round of interviews with architectural firms for this project begins at the Paducah Board of Education meeting on Thursday. A decision is expected to be made at the Feb. 20 meeting.

Once a firm is chosen, the design phase takes about six months, then construction begins. The total cost of the project is $16 million. The rest of the money will come from funds the school has set aside for building projects and bonds.