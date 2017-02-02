New details on plane crash that killed four people in Vienna, Illinois

Investigators says four people died when their plane crashed in Vienna, Illinois, on New Years Eve. They were flying from Pella, Iowa, to Nashville, Tennessee.

On Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the wreck. It doesn't say what caused the plane to crash, but the four-page report does give us more information on the pilot and the plane.

The report says 34-year-old Curt Terpstra was issued an Federal Aviation Administration commercial pilot certificate with single engine land rating on June 30, 2016. His last logged flights were on July 24 and 26, 2016, his total flight time was just under 313 hours, and had no flight time in actual instrument conditions. The report says Terpstra was flying a 1969 model Piper PA 28R-200, a small propeller airplane with four seats. An annual inspection was done on June 6, 2016. The preliminary report says there was no flight plan and no record of a distress call. It also mentions that a cell phone was found in the crash. Investigators are looking to see if that has information to help them figure out what happened.

There's no word on when the final NTSB Aviation Accident Report will be released.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell says Terpstra's toxicology report could be released by next month.

WPSD reached out to the Terpstra family to see how they're doing and their reaction to the report. We have not heard back.