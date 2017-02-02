Bill proposed to help business donate more food

A Kentucky lawmaker is filing a bill that will protect businesses when they donate food.

The proposed bill, sponsored by Representative Phillip Pratt, would encourage grocery stores and other businesses to donate food to food banks and soup kitchens without the possibility of getting sued if someone were to get sick.

Paducah grocery store Midtown Market donates food to local food kitchens every week, but it is limited on what it can donate.

"We're comfortable with a lot of produce. Some of the cooked things in the deli, meats and cheeses, anything raw, we try to stay away from donating," explained Midtown Market owner Andy Carloss.

Community Kitchen, a soup kitchen in Paducah, feeds more than 350 people a day, five days a week. All their food is donated.

Jim Trimble, co-founder of Community Kitchen, said his goal was to feed those in need. He can't do that without help from the community.

"Local restaurants contribute to us. Midtown Market contributes to us. You know, several grocers around town," Trimble said.

Several grocery stores don't donate food at all because of legal liability. Instead, it goes in the trash.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles wrote the bill. He says he thinks it will be passed this legislative session.