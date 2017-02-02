Experts call shad removal on Noble Park Lake a success

The Paducah Parks Department is calling last weeks gizzard shad removal a success.

The department started the process of removing the baitfish after the population overwhelmed the lake.

The special chemical that the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Urban Fisheries Division used did not kill all of the shad, so they will have to treat the lake in years to come.

The Paducah Parks Department says that the chemical has no harmful effects on the lake, and it is still safe to catch fish at the lake.