Man arrested after one shot fired at Calloway County home

The Calloway County sheriff tells Local 6 one person has been arrested after a shot was fired at a home.

The sheriff says deputies responded to a domestic call at a home on Van Cleave Road when someone fired a gun from inside the home.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man who allegedly fired the gun, 43-year-old Brett Hall of Almo, is in custody.

Deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the scene. Calloway County Hospital ambulance workers responded as a precaution, but again, no one was injured.

The sheriff's department says charges are pending against Hall, and he has been jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.