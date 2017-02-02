Man arrested after one shot fired at Calloway County home - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Man arrested after one shot fired at Calloway County home

By Staff report
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

The Calloway County sheriff tells Local 6 one person has been arrested after a shot was fired at a home. 

The sheriff says deputies responded to a domestic call at a home on Van Cleave Road when someone fired a gun from inside the home. 

No one was injured in the incident, and the man who allegedly fired the gun, 43-year-old Brett Hall of Almo, is in custody. 

Deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the scene. Calloway County Hospital ambulance workers responded as a precaution, but again, no one was injured. 

The sheriff's department says charges are pending against Hall, and he has been jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center. 

