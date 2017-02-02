New bill would let teens join Illinois organ donor registry

The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.More
In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.More
The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan met briefly to discuss what has been a two-year budget stalemate.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Saturday, May 6, is National Nurses Day. The day is meant to raise awareness of the role nurses play in society and recognize their difficult and often thankless work. But which are the best and worst states for nurses?More
Saturday, May 6, is National Nurses Day. The day is meant to raise awareness of the role nurses play in society and recognize their difficult and often thankless work. But which are the best and worst states for nurses?More
Tetanus is a poison produced by a germ that can enter the body through any break in the skin. It can cause serious, painful spasms of all muscles and can lead to “locking” of the jaw.More
Tetanus is a poison produced by a germ that can enter the body through any break in the skin. It can cause serious, painful spasms of all muscles and can lead to “locking” of the jaw.More
A community is taking a stand against a problem that's proven to be deadly. Parents are on edge after a 23-year-old man died last month in Calvert City after taking the synthetic drug U4.More
A community is taking a stand against a problem that's proven to be deadly. Parents are on edge after a 23-year-old man died last month in Calvert City after taking the synthetic drug U4.More
The student was diagnosed on Monday, April 24, and remains in critical condition.More
The student was diagnosed on Monday, April 24, and remains in critical condition.More