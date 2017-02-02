Area Illinois schools hopeful about commission's recommended funding formula fix

A report released Thursday by the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission recommends big fixes for the state’s school funding formula that could mean more funding for your child’s school.

The kindergartners in Alesha Allen’s class have no problem staying busy, working to improve their vocabulary and reading skills throughout the day. Allen said teaching kindergartners is a transformation, taking young children and turning them in to kids who can read and work together at the end of the year. But she said her classroom has also transformed over her years of teaching.

"Class sizes have changed, curriculum has changed. We're being expected to do a lot more," Allen said. With resources tight, teachers buy the majority of supplies for their students, from the books they read in class to the crafts they make.

"I buy things weekly for my classroom," Allen said, mostly supplies for crafts and learning aids.

Superintendent Mike Gauch said budgets are tight around the district with limited state funding.

"We're definitely on the lower end of the spectrum. We spend $9,000 a year per child, which seems like a lot of money, but comparatively statewide, it's not," Gauch said. With resources stretched even thinner these days, he said they’re looking at cutting positions soon they don’t want to lose.

"We are going to have some tough discussions here in the next month here in Harrisburg about staffing and whether we can hire some people back or if we have to let some people go,” Gauch said.

The recommendations by the state commission would reduce funding inequity for schools by addressing the funding formula itself. Instead of some schools receiving $9,000 a student and others receiving $32,000 a student, it would work to even the playing field.

If the recommendations made in the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission’s report are adopted in to law by lawmakers as the report recommends, it would boost the amount of state funding low-income districts like Harrisburg get. Gauch said he hasn’t seen hard changes yet coming out of the report, but he said it’s encouraging that the governor and lawmakers are looking at this in depth to address an issue that hits districts like them hard.

"I have to be hopeful. It's all I have," Gauch said.

Because classrooms like Allen’s need it.

"The standards are rigorous, and all students could achieve as much as possible. But we do not currently have the correct materials," Allen said. She said she and others in the district are hoping that a funding formula change could mean a bigger investment in students, here and around the state, because it makes such a big difference in helping them succeed.

The report estimates it would cost the state between $3.5 billion and $6 billion over the next decade to bring schools up to adequate funding levels. If lawmakers adopt the framework proposed by the commission, the goal is to have the new funding formula in place by Fiscal Year 2018.