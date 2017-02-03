Fire hydrant repair to close road in Cape Girardeau - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

A portion of a road in Cape Girardeau will be closed Friday.

The City of Cape Girardeau says Sprigg Street at Normal Avenue will be closed so that a fire hydrant can be repaired.

The northbound lane of Sprigg Street will be closed for the work. A detour will be set up.

The work is expected to last just one day.

