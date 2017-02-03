South Korea's Samsung mulls building US appliance factory

South Korea's Samsung Electronics says it's considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States amid industry concerns about potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.



A spokeswoman for Samsung says the plans are "purely in the evaluation stage" and no decisions have been made. She didn't want to be named, citing office rules.



Samsung also says that it continues to assess "new investment needs in the United States."



Most Samsung televisions, refrigerators and other household appliances sold in the United States are made in Mexico.



The spokeswoman refused to say whether Samsung was worried about the possibility of the United States moving to impose tariffs on products imported from Mexico.