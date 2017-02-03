Six things to know - 2/3/17

Here are six things to know for today.



More people are dying on Kentucky roads because of crashes. That's according to a new report from Kentucky State Police. 835 people died in crashes in 2016. More than half of the victims were not wearing seat belts.



The northbound lane of Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed today. It is where the road intersects with Normal Avenue. Crews will be making fire hydrant repairs. There will be a marked detour.



President Donald Trump could release new economic sanctions against Iran as soon as today. White House representatives say the president is leaving his options open. Trump put Iran's leaders on notice in response to Iran testing a ballistic missile and sponsoring terrorism.



The first job report during the Trump administration will be released today. Economists forecast the country added 175,000 jobs in January and that the unemployment rate will remain unchanged at 4.7%.



Authorities in Paris say a man who tried to attack soldiers near the famous Louvre museum today was carrying two machetes and shouted "God is great" in Arabic. Authorities say when the man was stopped from entering a nearby shopping center with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked a group of soldiers. One soldier shot the man five times, gravely wounding him. A soldier was slightly wounded.



South Korea's Samsung Electronics says it's considering building a factory to make household appliances in the United States amid industry concerns about potential protectionist trade policies under the administration of President Donald Trump. Most Samsung televisions, refrigerators and other household appliances sold in the United States are made in Mexico.