Betsy DeVos clears major Senate hurdle toward becoming education secretary

The Republican state senator from Tennessee picked by President Donald Trump to be Army secretary has withdrawn from consideration. Mark Green steps aside amid intensifying criticism over his remarks about LGBT Americans and Muslims.More
House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy.More
President Donald Trump has signed his first piece of major legislation, a $1 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September.More
The relationship between churches and politics could change. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that allows churches to endorse or oppose politicians without being punished.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
West Kentucky Community and Technical College will not accept new students at the Middle College, a program that allows a select number of juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school.More
The McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to make Brian Harper its next school district superintendent.He will replace Quin Sutton, who is retiring.More
On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office but were caught because he was working late.More
Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.More
