2017 WPSD Baby Bowl

It's the premiere of the inaugural WPSD Baby Bowl. Parents at the station brought in their kids to help us pick the winner of Super Bowl LI, but before you see the game…. let's get to know the players. Gerald is wearing red and supports the Atlanta Falcons, and Reggie is rooting for the New England Patriots in blue. Sports Director Jeff Bidwell and Adam Wells are giving us the play by play.

Kicking us off … is Hansen Okerson. It looks like Hansen's a Patriots fan like Reggie, but what's that he's moving toward supporting the Falcons… we'll give one point to them. Not so fast Jeff, Hansen may be having second thoughts…. and both teams are tied starting out.

Up next we have team captain Zane Wells. Adam what's the inside scoop you have with your son? Well Jeff it looks like Zane's reaching to support the Falcons, He's definitely following dad's prediction. Zane is helping the Falcons pull out to an early lead.

And Jayci Cashman knows which team is getting her vote. It's another point for the Patriots. John Carter Jones is making a pit stop on his way to the end zone. He adds to the Patriots total extending their lead.

Roblee Werner can help shift the momentum right now, but it looks like he is having a little trouble with choosing his team. Let's give him some more time and check with our walk on player… Logan Bonds. Logan's wearing his outfit to support the Broncos. Logan that was last year's winner buddy, we'll have to throw a flag on that play. Back now with Roblee and after weighing his options, and he's decided to go with the Patriots

It looks like the Patriots are pulling out to an early lead. Will Aidan Jones help the Falcons come from behind ? Doesn't look like it, the Patriots get another point. Westin and Wyatt Milam are making their decision together. Let's see which team they will be rooting for. The Patriots and Falcons are both walking away with a point.

Sayler Druin is up early to help us decide the Super Bowl win, with a slight lean she adds another point to the Patriots' total. Eli Waid is crawling toward his choice. A huge sack from Eli helps the patriots extend their lead. Caleb Graves is yards away from getting a touchdown. Look at that sly reach from behind that helps the falcons pick up another point.

And Alex Barger is our last player, will he help the patriots continue their blowout? It looks like he's going for the underdog with the Falcons. The kids at WPSD have picked The New England Patriots as the winners of Super Bowl LI. You'll have to watch Sunday's big game to see if their prediction is accurate.