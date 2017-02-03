2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect charged with murder

Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers were killed and a juvenile was injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police say 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his estranged wife, 32-year-old Pricilla Ann East of Oak Grove, Kentucky, and found her at a home in Oak Grove.

Demar forced his way into the Oak Grove home and killed East and another man, 28-year-old Christopher Ryan Hoch of Oak Grove. Both East and Hoch were soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell

Police say a teenager received minor injuries in a confrontation with Demar, who fled with a young child.

Clarksville police later apprehended Demar and took him into custody. The child wasn't injured.

Demar has been charged with assault 4th degree (minor injury), burglary 2nd degree, murder, and murder-domestic violence.

He is being held in Clarksville, Tennessee and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.