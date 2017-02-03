Kentucky court says state must pay relatives who care for foster kids

Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.More
High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.More
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.More
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.More
Kentucky lawmakers have completed quick work on a bill sought by the Senate's top leader to reduce the coal industry's costs to cover claims by workers suffering from black lung disease.More
Kentucky lawmakers have completed quick work on a bill sought by the Senate's top leader to reduce the coal industry's costs to cover claims by workers suffering from black lung disease.More
Gov. Matt Bevin is asking lawmakers for permission to spend up to $15 million for a mystery project somewhere in eastern Kentucky.More
Gov. Matt Bevin is asking lawmakers for permission to spend up to $15 million for a mystery project somewhere in eastern Kentucky.More
Last year, 6,001 Kentucky public school students broke the law. That's 0.92 percent of all students in the state.More
Last year, 6,001 Kentucky public school students broke the law. That's 0.92 percent of all students in the state.More
At-risk youth struggle to get the same opportunities as other kids. The Boys and Girls Club in Carbondale hopes the grant it received from the Poshard Foundation will help the club reach more children.More
At-risk youth struggle to get the same opportunities as other kids. The Boys and Girls Club in Carbondale hopes the grant it received from the Poshard Foundation will help the club reach more children.More
A controversial show on Netflix that your kids may be watching has everyone talking. "13 Reasons Why" covers suicide, bullying, and sexual assault. "That's the big question now. Is it going to help someone or hurt someone more?" asked high school student Madeline Henson.More
A controversial show on Netflix that your kids may be watching has everyone talking. "13 Reasons Why" covers suicide, bullying, and sexual assault. "That's the big question now. Is it going to help someone or hurt someone more?" asked high school student Madeline Henson.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he wants the state's children to let him know their thoughts on educationMore
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he wants the state's children to let him know their thoughts on educationMore
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More