Ronald Saunders sentenced to 10 years in prison on child abuse charges

Ronald Saunders, the man who pleaded guilty to abusing a young child in Ballard County, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.



Saunders was charged with abusing his ex-girlfriend's child. April Brandt, the child's mother, agreed with the deal.



As part of the deal, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of first degree criminal abuse involving a child and one count of second degree criminal abuse involving a child.



During sentencing on Friday, a judge said Saunders is a danger to children.



Saunders had previously served time for the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss.



Following his death, Conner's mother succeeded in getting a measure imposing stricter sentences on child abusers signed into law.



It makes cases like Conner's violent crimes and requires offenders to serve at least 85% of their sentence.