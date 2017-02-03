Ronald Saunders sentenced to 10 years in prison on child abuse c - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Ronald Saunders sentenced to 10 years in prison on child abuse charges

Posted: Updated:
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. -

Ronald Saunders, the man who pleaded guilty to abusing a young child in Ballard County, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Saunders was charged with abusing his ex-girlfriend's child. April Brandt, the child's mother, agreed with the deal.

As part of the deal, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of first degree criminal abuse involving a child and one count of second degree criminal abuse involving a child.

During sentencing on Friday, a judge said Saunders is a danger to children.

Saunders had previously served time for the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss.

Following his death, Conner's mother succeeded in getting a measure imposing stricter sentences on child abusers signed into law.

It makes cases like Conner's violent crimes and requires offenders to serve at least 85% of their sentence.

Powered by Frankly