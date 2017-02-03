Five arrested in connection to storage unit burglaries in McCracken County

Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to burglaries of storage units in the McCracken County area.



Over the past three weeks, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies have been investigating burglaries of storage units.



A least nine different units were burglarized between two locations at 2600 Perkins Creek and 4335 A.T. Massa Drive. Items taken range from furniture and appliances to tools and clothing.



During the investigation, deputies learned a gray PT Cruiser was frequently visiting the storage facilities during the day and night. Deputies learned that the owner of the car was Brandon York of Benton, Kentucky.



On Wednesday, deputies learned that another unit was burglarized at A.T. Massa Drive. Deputies recognized one of the vehicles used to load some of the stolen items.



On Thursday, deputies found the person who owned that vehicle. They told the deputies that they had been asked by two friends to help move some items from a relative's storage unit. They said the friends used a key to get into the storage unit so they didn't know they were stealing.



Deputies identified the two friends as Brandon York and Darrell Dawson. While searching the area, deputies found the PT Cruiser seen frequently visiting the storage units and stopped it.



The driver was Dawson. Inside the car, deputies found a handgun concealed under the driver's seat, methamphetamine, syringes, and items suspected to be stolen property. He was arrested.



Later on Thursday night, deputies obtained a search warrant for a home at 1326 Jefferson Street in Paducah. Deputies say York and Dawson were frequent visitors to the home and possibly lived there.



Inside the home, deputies found a large amount of what they believe is stolen property. Many items have been identified as the items taken from the storage units. Deputies also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.



Three people, Travis Fusion, Priscilla Miller, and Pamela Fusion, were arrested in the home. York was found at a Paducah restaurant and also arrested.



Deputies say they are working to determine where each piece of stolen property was taken from so they can contact the rightful owner and make arrangements to return the property. They say they will be contacting those who had filed a report in the near future.



All five arrested in connection the burglary were charged as follows.



37-year-old Brandon York:

- Burglary 3rd degree

- Receiving stolen property over $500



24-year-old Darrell Dawson:

- Served with a parole warrant for absconding Probation and Parole

- Possession of handgun by convicted felon

- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Burglary 3rd degree

- Receiving stolen property over $500

- Receiving stolen property (Firearm)



38-year-old Travis Fusion:

- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Receiving stolen property over $500



33-year-old Priscilla Miller:

- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Receiving stolen property over $500



57-year-old Pamela Fusion:

- Arrested on bench warrant for underlying offense for shoplifting