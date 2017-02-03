Contractor gives ex-cons a second chance

Contractor Scott Looney stands inside the corner suite of the hotel he has built with men from the halfway house and Lifeline.

This construction worker is helping build the new hotel in downtown Paducah. The hotel will be completed in April.

A contractor is giving jobs to those who are usually turned away. Scott Looney, contractor with McMurry Construction, said his crew of 55 is mostly men from the local halfway house or Lifeline, a ministry to help recovering addicts.

Jackie Pryor, now a full-time construction worker, said a few months ago a bunch of men walked from the halfway house to the construction site of the new Holiday Inn in downtown Paducah. They were looking for jobs.

Looney said he was reluctant but it was good timing. He needed more workers. He hired them.

Word got around to people at the halfway house and Lifeline. Then, more people began asking for a second chance. Deshon Comer was one of them.

Comer served 15 months for drug charges. He thought he was going to be turned away because of his past.

"I'm so used to hearing no, so I was just going to keep trying until I got a yes," Comer said. A few days later, he began working full time.

Within three weeks, Comer said he saved enough money to move out of the halfway house and into his own apartment. He got off parole early and bought a car.

"I work so much now that I just come home and live regularly. I don't worry no more," said Comer. "I just feel good. I feel like I'm living an honest life"

After the hotel is completed in April, Looney said he's taking most of his crew with him for his next job in Nashville. "I had a lot of reservations, but it turned out nice," Looney said.