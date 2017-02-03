Fancy Farm man charged with murder in deadly car crash

A Fancy Farm man has been charged with murder from a deadly crash that happened on January 15.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Patrick Wilson of Fancy Farm didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection of KY 121 North and KY 339 North and hit another car.



Inside the car was Larry and Kristie Wiggins of Mayfield. Kristie was a passenger in the car and was killed in the crash. Larry was injured and treated at a local hospital.



Blood tests revealed Wilson had a blood alcohol concentration of .230 at the time of the crash. That is almost three times over the legal limit.



Wilson was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a Nashville hospital for treatment. He was later released to a Bowling Green rehabilitation facility.



On Friday he was released from the facility and was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on Graves County warrants. Deputies from the sheriff's office went to Bowling Green and took Wilson back to Graves County.



Wilson was charged with murder, assault in the 1st degree, DUI 2nd offense with aggravated circumstances, failure to wear a seat belt, and disregarding a stop sign.