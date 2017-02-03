Sheriff: Calloway County High School student arrested

Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger tells Local 6 a Calloway County high school student has been arrested regarding threatening posts made to an Instagram account.

Steger says the sheriff's department has been investigating the social media posts since around 3 p.m. on Thursday, after concerned parents contacted the sheriff's department and school officials about them. A male student was arrested Friday after the sheriff's department got a search warrant for access to the Instagram account where the posts were made.

The school district says in a statement sent out Friday that the Instagram posts were being investigated and additional law enforcement officers were assigned on campus Friday at the middle and high school "to ease community concern."

The district says: "We have no reason to believe that students are in any immediate danger, and we will continue to investigate this matter in full to determine the source and intent of these posts."

The sheriff says the investigation found about 400 students were kept out of school Friday by their parents.

Steger says the sheriff's department plans to press charges against the student who was arrested. Those charges are not finalized, but a charge of terroristic threatening is being considered.