Documenting before disaster

If your home ever burned down or was hit by a natural disaster, would you be able to show proof to your insurance company of everything you lost?

It turns out, only one in every four homes in the United States has some type of home inventory checklist.

Kacie and Clint Gill of Bardwell, Kentucky, say they wish they would have documented their belongings before disaster struck.

Clint says he woke up to fire alarms going off and a house full of smoke on an icy February morning in 2015. Clint frantically rushed outside to try and put the fire out. When he returned inside to get his kids, the floor was engulfed in flames.

Kacie and Clint were able to escape the fire and get their three children to safety, but fire investigators on scene delivered the gut wrenching news: Their home was destroyed, a total loss Clint says.

Kacie says she woke up trying to figure out what was going on. She says the smoke detectors were going off, and the children slept through everything.

The Gill family wasn’t as prepared for disaster as they thought they were. Not knowing what they had in every room really added up in the end. Clint stresses the importance of a home inventory checklist. He and Kacie say they will use one from here on out. The family reached out to insurance agent Philip King, owner of Lowell King Insurance Agency in Bardwell. King happen to be one of the firefighters that responded to the burning hone.

King says to document everything, even if it is with just pencil and paper. The fact the homeowner or renter evens know what they have, means they're one step closer to ending their nightmare.

There are dozens of home inventory checklists for the more tech savvy, available through your App Store or Google Play, just search “Home Inventory Checklist”. Allstate offers a free Digital Locker app, and Liberty Mutual offers a free Home Gallery app. You do not have to be insured through those agencies to use their apps.

As for Kacie and Clint, life is good two years after the fire. Their family is starting to settle into their new home in Bardwell. I asked Clint what the most important lesson he learned throughout the tireless process was. He says: “Documenting contents in the home is the longest part of the process, but the most important. Insurance agencies won’t just cut you a check overnight."

Here's a home inventory checklist you can use to make sure your family is prepared: