Community leaves flowers, cards of support outside Carbondale Muslim Center

Students, church groups and other community members dropped off flowers, signs and cards in front of the Carbondale Muslim Center Friday.

The popular mosque drew a big crowd from people coming in for the afternoon service and throughout the day Muslim community members called in to prayer were greeted by the display of support.

The people helping organize the display say they want to put politics aside and stand up in support of their neighbors.

Messages of love and support fill the pages of Jerrica Jordan’s notebook, but they’re not for her. The SIU student spent much of the week collecting messages from students and faculty around campus to give the mosque for members to read and draw comfort from. Jordan said she wanted to do this to help show support for members of the international and Muslim community in the days following mosque attacks in Texas and Quebec City, Canada, as well as the backlash following new U.S. immigration policies.

"We were concerned that there was a perception that Muslims were not welcomed in our community and not welcome in the United States," Jordan said.

She wasn’t alone. She helped organize a Facebook group, quickly finding dozens of other people in the area wanting to join in, each with their own idea and willingness to spread acts of kindness.

Just after noon, Carbondale resident Mary Latham takes a break from her day to drop flowers off outside the Carbondale Muslim Center. She said it’s her way of showing support, and others in the community are joining her.

"There's a lot of contention right now in public discourse, but there's a lot of us that really want to spread messages of love and friendship," Latham said.

"It's been a nice, tremendous amount of support," said Aziz Sadiq. After attending the afternoon service inside the mosque, Sadiq greets his brothers and sisters inside the mosque warmly, surrounded by heart-shaped cards of support dropped off by the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship. Just a few days ago, worry and concern weighed heavy on many minds inside the mosque. Sadiq said all the recent kindness they’re seeing here is encouraging, helping many people here feel welcomed and valued.

"When situations happen like this, we'll be able to come together for a common cause of what's right," Sadiq said.

"We need to demonstrate that we're all Carbondaleians and to feel welcome," Jordan said. She said she hopes this display of support isn’t the end, but can help spark a more connected, caring community.

Members of the Carbondale Muslim Center said Friday they want to thank everyone for the support they’re seeing. To say thank you, some members are organizing a community dinner, inviting everyone in the community inside the mosque to share the meal.

Sadiq said they’re currently planning the community dinner for Saturday, Feb. 25. The mosque says final details are being worked out, but that everyone is welcome to attend.