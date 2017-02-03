Shocking photos released after Ronald Saunders sentenced on child abuse charges

Ronald Saunders will spend the next few years in prison after admitting he abused a 15-month-old girl.

April Brandt says Saunders used her pink hairdryer to burn her baby's lower abdomen.

"It wasn't just a mark," says Brandt. "You branded her like cattle. You hurt her repeatedly. It wasn't just an accident, what you did."

Saunders also admitted to shoving a sippy cup into the baby's mouth, causing a laceration under her tongue.

"I don't believe that at all," says Brandt. "Breaking the frenulum under her tongue, I think that he shoved a rag or something into her mouth to muffle her crying, that's what I think."

Ballard County Judge Tim Langford says Saunders is a danger to children.

"To be quite honest with you, I can not think of any punishment that would be too severe," says Langford. "You should be very happy that you live in the United States of America where cruel and unusual punishment is not allowed, and I find that imprisonment is required to protect the public from you. May God have mercy on your soul, because I don't intend to have any."

Saunders showed no remorse at his sentencing on Friday, giggling with other inmates.

"He's a monster," says Brandt. "He's an animal. I don't look at him like a person."

Brandt's oldest daughter wrote a letter to Saunders, which her mom read out loud Friday in court. It reads, in part:

"Ronald Saunders is a monster. I don't know how he could hurt an innocent little baby, my sister, my best friend. He burned her, broke the frenulum under her lip and tongue by shoving a bottle in her mouth and sexually abused her. But I'm glad he didn't kill my sister. I'm very glad he didn't. He also made my life miserable."

Brandt says her girls were staying with family when the incident happened. Saunders' mom was married to Brandt's dad. When Brandt learned about the abuse, she immediately pulled her girls from the home.

Saunders was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He'll be credited for the 322 days he's already served. Saunders will be eligible for parole after seven years, but Commonwealth Attorney Mike Stacy says he will be at that parole hearing, and he will make sure Saunders serves his entire sentence.

Brandt says this isn't the first time Saunders has abused a child. In 2012, he pleaded no contest to second degree manslaughter in the death of 2-year-old Conner Bachuss. He was released in 2015. Brandt is hoping to work with law makers on developing a registry for child abusers like Saunders.