WKCTC Dental Assisting offers reduced-rate services

The West Kentucky Community and Technical College Dental Assisting Program is helping folks Paducah and the surrounding cities with dental hygiene by offering dental services at a reduce rate.

Three days a week, WKCTC dental students perform services including teeth cleaning, X-rays, and fluoride application.

Many people choose to go to the dentist less frequently as they get older, either because of fear or cost. according to WKCTC Dental Assisting Program Coordinator Carrie Hopper

Going without a dental check up can be harmful to your health .Getting yearly checkups can not only save you from certain health issues, but also save you some money in the long run.

"It's a lot cheaper than getting a tooth restored when you prevent it" said patient Angela Survant

You can schedule an appointment at the dental clinic by calling 270-534-3437 Appointments are available Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays.

The program is hosting a dental clinic specifically for children through the month of February, offering the services listed above for $15 for kids age 12 and under. For more on that, click here.