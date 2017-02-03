Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaul - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaul

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.
    
It's Trump's first step at scaling back regulations on financial services.  Trump has called the law a "disaster" and said it failed to address some of the causes of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.  Supporters say the regulations placed needed limits on high-risk speculations.
    
The president has also signed a presidential memorandum related to retirement planning. The administration's move will delay implementing an Obama-era rule that requires financial professionals who charge commissions to put their clients' best interests first when giving advice on retirement investments.
    

Powered by Frankly