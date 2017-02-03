Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaul

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.



It's Trump's first step at scaling back regulations on financial services. Trump has called the law a "disaster" and said it failed to address some of the causes of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Supporters say the regulations placed needed limits on high-risk speculations.



The president has also signed a presidential memorandum related to retirement planning. The administration's move will delay implementing an Obama-era rule that requires financial professionals who charge commissions to put their clients' best interests first when giving advice on retirement investments.

