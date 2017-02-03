Carbondale Women’s Center in shock after car crashes into building

Staff members at the Women’s Center in Carbondale are still a little shaken Friday afternoon, trying to navigate their routine with a huge hole left after an SUV smashed through the building's entrance.

Director Cathy McClanahan said Thursday an older man dropping off his daughter to the center's shelter drove into the building when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The SUV blew through the first door, but luckily missed the security door inside that provides safety and security for the women in the shelter. The SUV did damage a wall, McClanahan said.

McClanahan joked that it was probably the most dramatic entrance the shelter has ever seen. The Carbondale Police Department said on Twitter that the center isn’t supposed to have a drive through, but luckily no one was injured.

The Women's Center isn't supposed to have a drive thru. Thankfully no one injured in crash. Thx to @kfvsnews and @WSILNews for the photos pic.twitter.com/jBx47NG8Vq — Carbondale Police (@CarbondalePD) February 2, 2017

McClanahan said it’s too soon to say how much damage the crash caused, but they home insurance can help cover it. The annual Taste of Chocolate fundraiser, which was held Friday night, is the Women’s Center’s largest of the year. McCanahan said the center was planning to use the money raised for domestic violence and rape crisis services that aren't being paid for by the state due to the budget impasse.

She said after the crash, however, it’s likely the fundraiser proceeds will be used to help repair the building.

For information on how too donate to the Women’s Center, click here.