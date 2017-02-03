Hundreds of Calloway County students miss school after online threats

A Calloway County High School student is in the McCracken County Regional Jail Friday in connection to posts that circulated on Instagram. The sheriff says the posts caused about 400 students to miss school.

Posts from a mysterious Instagram account started circulating on social media on Thursday.

"What do you take serious and what do you not?" said Keyshia Barnes, who has a son at the middle school and daughter at the high school.

The rumors started to spread.

"There was no actual fact for a parent who's scared to base their decisions on," Keyshia said.

Barnes decided to let her kids decide whether they wanted to go to school on Friday. Her daughter 15-year-old Gracey Young decided to stay home after seeing the posts which showed pictures of her high school and concerning messages.

"You hear enough, you don't feel comfortable, you don't feel like you should go to school," Gracey said.

Calloway County Schools sent out a notice Friday afternoon, letting parents know the sheriff's department was investigating the posts, extra security was on campus, and school officials didn't believe there was any immediate threat to students.

"There was not a direct of threat of what the kids were relaying to us was a school shooting. We did not see that direct threat," said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger.

Steger says after getting a search warrant to access the account, he discovered unseen messages.

"We were able to see some other conversations they were having that drew some more concern," Steger said.

From there, the teen was identified, interviewed and arrested.

"We don't want to put misinformation, and sometimes if you prematurely release something, that's what happens," Steger said.

It leaves parents like Keyshia feeling relieved.

"When it comes to their lives, that's pretty serious," Keyshia said.

The student who was arrested is in the McCracken County Jail. The male teen is charged with second degree terroristic threatening.The sheriff's department wouldn't give me any details on who the student is. The sheriff did say the student and his parents cooperated with the investigation.

The FBI, Kentucky State Police, KSP Electronic Crimes Branch and Murray Police Department all helped in the investigation.