Hundreds of Calloway County students miss school after online threats

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will not accept new students at the Middle College, a program that allows a select number of juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school.More
The McCracken County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to make Brian Harper its next school district superintendent.He will replace Quin Sutton, who is retiring.More
On Friday, April 28, a golf cart was taken from the field house, driven in circles on the football field, and then into a creek full of water.More
Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office but were caught because he was working late.More
Deputies say five people are responsible for damage at the Dresden High School football field in Dresden, Tennessee.More
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. The shooting was at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion around 1:55 AM in the parking lot of the bar.More
Kentucky State police arrested a man for assaulting another on a Fulton Transit Bus.More
The owner of a store in Calloway County, Kentucky, was arrested Friday after deputies say he fired a warning shot while trying to detain shoplifters at his business.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it wants your help finding a Calvert City man wanted on a charge of fleeing police, among other counts.More
The man was found hiding under brush in a creek.More
