Salukis raising money to fight hunger in southern Illinois

The Southern Illinois University Salukis football team will be collecting funds and food on Saturday for Good Samaritan Ministries in Carbondale and the Murphysboro Food Pantry. It's part of the Souper Bowl of Caring.

According to Good Samaritan Ministries, the team will be out in uniform in front of Wal-Mart and Kroger stores in Murphysboro and Carbondale, as well as Schnucks, the Neighborhood Coop and Murdale True Value in Carbondale. The players will be out from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect your donations.

The Souper Bowl of Caring allows young people to take up collections of food and monetary donations in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. For more information, click here.