Calloway County retires Averee Fields' jersey

Calloway County girls basketball had its best season ever in 2011.

The Lakers went 32-2 reaching the state semifinals behind senior Averee Fields who went on to play her college basketball at West Virginia.

Friday night Calloway County honored Fields by retiring her No. 35 jersey in front of a Murray-Calloway County Crosstown Classic crowd at Jeffrey Gymnasium.

Fields was escorted onto the floor by her former coach Scott Sivills and was joined by her former Laker teammates in attendance as well.

The Laker standout averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds her senior season.

"It's truly an honor,” Fields said. “I mean not a lot of people get to have this happen so I'm honored. I played with my whole heart, with everything, so it's cool to have something up on the wall that I can come back and tell my kids about and it's a really awesome experience.”

“Tonight's Averee Fields’ night,” Sivills said. “What a great player, what a great person. This is her night and what a great way to comeback not only for our family here but for everybody in the Murray community.”

