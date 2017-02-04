Guthrie twins love playing together at Mayfield

Last week, Mayfield's boys basketball team went to the All "A" Classic state tournament for the first time in 11 years. One of the big reasons for their great season is a set of twins. Carson and Connor Guthrie, Mayfield sophomores, were born one minute apart. While they say they aren't able to read each other's minds like some twins, one thing the Guthries are on the same page for is how much they love playing together.

"There's just something about when we get on that floor, there's just a spark," Connor said." There's just something about playing with him that makes me love basketball even more."

"We've been playing together since we started Upward basketball," Carson said. "It's special playing together."

A lot of brothers will argue about everything. The Guthrie brothers admit they're very competitive, but they don't let a sibling rivalry get in the way when it comes to playing together with their teammates.

"We might have a little argument here and there, but whenever we play a game, we try to do the best we can," Connor said. "We play together to get the win."

"Together we have what it takes to get us where we need to be and we can play together as a team and we do a really good job of that," Carson added.

"It's been a pleasure to coach them," Mayfield basketball coach Chris Guhy said. "You're getting 30 points and 17 rebounds a game and you've got two guys that contribute to that. It's just great to have them. And the twins thing -- that's just another story isn't it?"