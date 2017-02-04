2/3 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school school basketball scores from Friday, February 3rd.
BOYS:
Calloway County 63, Murray 53
Carlisle County 58, Fulton City 42
Christian County 62, Henderson County 56
Graves County 46, Marshall County 42
Hickman County 51, Fulton County 45
Hopkinsville 77, Logan County 38
Paducah Tilghman 70, St. Mary 39
Dresden 62, West Carroll 47
Dyersburg 93, Martin Westview 75
Obion Central 79, Milan 57
Humboldt 73, Union City 61
Massac County 61, Harrisburg 50
Benton 56, West Frankfort 46
GIRLS:
Carlisle County 72, Fulton City 32
Fulton County 59, Hickman County 39
Marshall County 45, Graves County 39
Mayfield 51, Ballard Memorial 36
Murray 61, Calloway County 21
Gleason 68, Big Sandy 33
Dresden 82, West Carroll 26
Martin Westview 48, Dyersburg 37
Obion Central 62, Milan 34
Greenfield 58, South Fulton 38
Union City 60, Humboldt 50
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.