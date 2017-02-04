2/3 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school school basketball scores from Friday, February 3rd.

BOYS :

Calloway County 63, Murray 53

Carlisle County 58, Fulton City 42

Christian County 62, Henderson County 56

Graves County 46, Marshall County 42

Hickman County 51, Fulton County 45

Hopkinsville 77, Logan County 38

Paducah Tilghman 70, St. Mary 39

Dresden 62, West Carroll 47

Dyersburg 93, Martin Westview 75

Obion Central 79, Milan 57

Humboldt 73, Union City 61

Massac County 61, Harrisburg 50

Benton 56, West Frankfort 46

GIRLS :

Carlisle County 72, Fulton City 32

Fulton County 59, Hickman County 39

Marshall County 45, Graves County 39

Mayfield 51, Ballard Memorial 36

Murray 61, Calloway County 21

Gleason 68, Big Sandy 33

Dresden 82, West Carroll 26

Martin Westview 48, Dyersburg 37

Obion Central 62, Milan 34

Greenfield 58, South Fulton 38

Union City 60, Humboldt 50