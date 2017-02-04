Saluki athletes help soup-erbowl fundraiser

The super bowl is a time for football, family, friends and of course food! On the Saturday before the super bowl, the Good Samaritan ministries and the Murphysboro food pantry fight hunger in their own Soup- er bowl. And football players were out today making sure bellies were full.

For a special event, Senior Connor Iwema says they're happy to help at this annual fundraiser, to try and bring in some cash.

Iwema says, “it's a good opportunity for us is football players to get back to the community that gives us so much support.”

The whole football team, all 47 student athletes helped at 7 different locations throughout the day.

And all that work-- helps to make sure these plates of food get into bellies.

Executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Mike Heath says this is an important instance where the community is helping the community. Heath says, “change that's great but a little bit of change from 2000 people want to become something else.”

And whether it's a high five, or a thank you. Everyone wins in this souperbowl.

Iwema says, “community gives a lot to us so they come in and see the jerseys it's usually a really warm welcome.”