Department of Justice files notice to appeal travel ban

Update : WASHINGTON (AP) - DOJ files notice to appeal ruling that temporarily blocks Trump refugee order.

Washington (AP) - The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's ban on immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. The federal government's request for an emergency stay was filed tonight with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state.