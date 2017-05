A man was killed in a single vehicle wreck in Calloway County, Saturday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Otis Selvage, of Paris, Tennessee, ran off Shoemaker Road and went into a deep creek. This happened in the New Concord Area.

The cause of death is unknown. It's not clear why Selvage left the roadway. An autopsy is set for Monday. He was wearing his seatbelt when his body was recovered according to the sheriff's office.