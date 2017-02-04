Mississippi St. rallies from 19 down, beats Tennessee 64-59

Schnider Herard had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Xavian Stapleton had 14 points and 11 boards and Mississippi State overcame a 19-point, first-half deficit on Saturday for a 64-59 victory over Tennessee.



The Bulldogs finished the game on a 25-9 run and took the lead for good on Stapleton's 3-pointer with 4:22 left. Stapleton had his first double-double of the season.



Mario Kegler led the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 SEC) with 17 points and his two free throws clinched the win with 6.9 seconds remaining.



The Volunteers (13-10, 5-5) were led by Robert Hubbs III with 13 points and Grant Williams added 11.



The Bulldogs missed their first nine shot attempts and Tennessee had a 17-2 advantage in the first eight minutes. Tennessee would lead 29-10 before Mississippi State trimmed the deficit to 33-21 at halftime.



The Bulldogs shot just 20 percent in the first half and made 3 of 9 free throws. Tennessee shot 44 percent in the first half and also struggled at the charity stripe with a 6-of-14 showing.

