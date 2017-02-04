Marrero, Dicent lead Morehead State over Southeast Missouri

DeJuan Marrero scored a career-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds and Miguel Dicent scored all 14 of his points late to lead Morehead State to an 89-81 victory over Southeast Missouri on Saturday.



Marrero has double-doubles in five of his last six games and 12 for the season. Xavier Moon added 17 points, Ronnye Beamon 14 and Treshaad Williams 12 for the Eagles (11-12, 7-3 Ohio Valley). The Eagles shot 59 percent overall and were 10 of 15 on 3-pointers.



Southeast Missouri (11-15, 6-5) led 73-69 with just over seven minutes left when Dicent went on his own 14-6 run with Williams adding a bucket for a six-point lead, 85-79 with 2½ minutes remaining. Antonius Cleveland scored the Redhawks' final points with a basket with 2:10 to go.



Tahj Eaddy scored a career-high 22 points, Cleveland added 19, Trey Kellum 15 and Denzel Mahoney 11 for the Redhawks, who shot 55 percent.

