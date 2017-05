The Murray Lady Tigers pushed Riverdale (TN), the nations top ranked girl's high school basketball team, into overtime before falling 75-68.

Alexis Burpo scored 23 for the Lady Tigers in a game that was just added to Murray's schedule in early January. The loss drops Murray to 18-4 on the season, while Riverdale moves to 23-0.

