Marshall county still not approved for some FEMA funds

Counties that qualified for FEMA money from last summer's flooding event are still waiting on funds.

Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Marshall, and Calloway counties all qualified for funding. Calloway and Marshall county leaders say they're still sending information to FEMA so they can go ahead with repairs. But one county says they can't wait on FEMA any longer.

Dale Pond has been living on one side of the Shar-Cal bridge since July 2015. And at least there's one benefit to the bridge being out. Pond says, “it’s slowed the traffic down.”

Pond says it's a minor inconvenience, but one they've learned to live with. He says, “the bridge is a big access for everyone to get to work.”

County leaders say regardless of FEMA, they have to start building another bridge. They want to start construction come the spring.

Neal says, “We basically made a decision if we did not hear from FEMA by the end of January we're going to move forward.”

Now it's February, and Marshall County judge executive Kevin Neal says they received $260,000 of the $300,000 FEMA funds they were approved for. But the biggest project, the Shar-Cal bridge, is still down.

Neal says he wants to move ahead with the project as soon as possible.

He says, “They decided it does need to be raised up the span of the bridge needs to be longer.”

But Pond says once the bridge goes back up, just remember to slow down, “we just want to make sure everyone's safe out there and get home to what we love in life.”

Neal says there will be a presentation about the Shar-Cal bridge at this week's fiscal court meeting.

He says if it's approved, the bridge project is estimated to cost $800,000.